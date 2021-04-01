JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BTDPY opened at $23.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

