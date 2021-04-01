Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aimia from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Aimia stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. Aimia has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

