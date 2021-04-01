Restaurant Brands International Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

QSR stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $239,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 457,619 shares of company stock worth $28,077,055. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

