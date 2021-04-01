Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Herc (HRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Herc (NYSE: HRI) in the last few weeks:
- 3/29/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 3/16/2021 – Herc had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.
- 3/10/2021 – Herc was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/25/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Herc is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $98.00.
- 2/19/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Herc stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $110.03.
Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.
