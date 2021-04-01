Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.40

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 474,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

