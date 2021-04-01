Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.31. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 4,928,779 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Nxt-ID at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

