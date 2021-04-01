I-Mab Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of I-Mab in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for I-Mab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

IMAB opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in I-Mab by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,016,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,144,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

