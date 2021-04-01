Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PNXGF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.