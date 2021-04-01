Amdocs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,515 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,605% compared to the average volume of 127 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 34.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Amdocs by 159.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 295,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 181,303 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Amdocs by 5.0% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 12,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 521,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

