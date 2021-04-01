Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,160 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 832% compared to the average daily volume of 339 call options.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 295.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.