Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,160 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 832% compared to the average daily volume of 339 call options.
TimkenSteel stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
Featured Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.