CEVA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,438 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 840% compared to the average volume of 153 call options.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $131,172.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,875.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,615.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85. CEVA has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.