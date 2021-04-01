Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Northeast Bank Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northeast Bank in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $30.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $238.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 569.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

