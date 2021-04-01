Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.77

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.77 and traded as high as C$13.07. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$12.93, with a volume of 1,581,773 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.60 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.77. The stock has a market cap of C$9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

About Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.