Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ITCB stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.11. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

