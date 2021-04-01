Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen anticipates that the bank will earn $4.42 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Shares of BCMXY stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Bank of Communications has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

