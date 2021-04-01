Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

IDCBY stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $257.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

