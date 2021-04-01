Reviewing RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RPT Realty and Colony Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 2 3 0 2.60 Colony Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

RPT Realty presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.36%. Colony Capital has a consensus target price of $6.81, suggesting a potential upside of 5.13%. Given Colony Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Colony Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Colony Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and Colony Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 33.76% 9.40% 3.39% Colony Capital -146.26% -58.61% -20.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RPT Realty and Colony Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $234.09 million 3.95 $91.51 million $1.08 10.56 Colony Capital $2.33 billion 1.37 -$1.05 billion $0.50 12.96

RPT Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Capital. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Capital has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Colony Capital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 11 countries.

