PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PVH in a report released on Sunday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.52). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $6,658,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,376,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.