Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apache in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apache’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Apache stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apache by 11.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apache news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

