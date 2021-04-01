SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €14.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SFQ. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SAF-Holland currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.26 ($16.77).

Shares of SAF-Holland stock opened at €12.40 ($14.59) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.19. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €3.47 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of €13.40 ($15.76). The company has a market capitalization of $562.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

