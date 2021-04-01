UBS Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €640.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €560.00 ($658.82) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €568.13 ($668.38).

EPA:MC opened at €568.10 ($668.35) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €541.56 and its 200-day moving average is €484.18. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

