Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Set at C$2.75 by Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) has been assigned a C$2.75 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 374.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

CVE CXB opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total transaction of C$72,014.40.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

