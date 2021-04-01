ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.13 ($11.92).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI opened at €10.49 ($12.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.31. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.52 ($12.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion and a PE ratio of -4.35.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.