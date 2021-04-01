Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tesla, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a report released on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $667.93 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $641.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,341.22, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $697.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

