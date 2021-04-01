Short Interest in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Grows By 81.4%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the February 28th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.25. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.22% of Windtree Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

