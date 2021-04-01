Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.99

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $4.65. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 224,032 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 6.55.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 2,304.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

