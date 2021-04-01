Coty Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

COTY stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,033,000 after buying an additional 9,425,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $23,065,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $21,712,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Coty by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coty by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,310 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.