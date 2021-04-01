Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.28

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.28 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.45 ($0.03). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 400,456 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.28. The stock has a market cap of £3.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

Petrel Resources Company Profile (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

