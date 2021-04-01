Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,500 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $417,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,085,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 20,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $213,021.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,488,254.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,469,844 shares of company stock valued at $13,510,232 over the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 700,274 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.48 million, a PE ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

