Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,446.22

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,446.22 ($18.89) and traded as low as GBX 1,380 ($18.03). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($18.29), with a volume of 278,340 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Plus500 from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,990 ($26.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,356.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,446.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

