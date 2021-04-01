DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.48

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.48 and traded as high as C$4.02. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 46,647 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$326.87 million and a P/E ratio of -29.02.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

