Morgan Stanley Increases Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $52.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

