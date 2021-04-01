Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

