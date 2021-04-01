Financial Review: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) & MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiTime and MACOM Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $84.07 million 20.11 -$10.80 million ($0.63) -156.51 MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 7.48 -$46.08 million $0.39 148.77

SiTime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MACOM Technology Solutions. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime N/A N/A N/A MACOM Technology Solutions -8.69% 10.47% 2.68%

Risk and Volatility

SiTime has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SiTime and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 7 0 3.00 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90

SiTime presently has a consensus target price of $113.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.60%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $57.22, suggesting a potential downside of 1.38%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats SiTime on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; data centres; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

