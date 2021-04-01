Barrington Research Weighs in on Franchise Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

FRG stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Franchise Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

