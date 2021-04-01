Financial Contrast: Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. NN Group pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%.

This table compares Sampo Oyj and NN Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo Oyj $12.62 billion 2.00 $1.27 billion N/A N/A NN Group $22.92 billion 0.71 $2.20 billion N/A N/A

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sampo Oyj.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sampo Oyj and NN Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo Oyj 1 3 4 0 2.38 NN Group 0 5 5 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of NN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo Oyj and NN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo Oyj N/A 10.67% 2.51% NN Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sampo Oyj has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NN Group beats Sampo Oyj on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance. It also provides life, individual and group pension, home and content, illness, animal, electronics, change of ownership, workers' compensation, marine, aviation, and transport insurance; and wealth management, rewards, and personal insurance services. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products. The company also provides various asset management products; advisory services; banking services, including mortgage loans, savings products, bank annuities, consumer lending, and retail investment products; mortgage administration and management services; and reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporations, retail customers, and institutional customers directly, as well as through agents, securities houses, and banks. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014 as a result of its merger with ING Verzekeringen N.V. NN Group N.V. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

