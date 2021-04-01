Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.