Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

EPZM opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market cap of $886.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $69,247.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $43,606.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,462.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $249,006. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,335,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

