Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $66.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stephens from $54.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

TFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

NYSE:TFC opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 73.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 35,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 917,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 73,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

