CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Richard Gray Acquires 3,000 Shares

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard Gray purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, for a total transaction of £56,160 ($73,373.40).

LON CVSG opened at GBX 1,871 ($24.44) on Thursday. CVS Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 747.24 ($9.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,038 ($26.63). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,773.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,465.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 116.94.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

