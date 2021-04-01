Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

OC opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

