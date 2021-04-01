Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 39,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,463,152 shares.The stock last traded at $24.99 and had previously closed at $26.88.

The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

In other news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

