Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Financial Institutions in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $479.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

