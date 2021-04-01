Royal Bank of Canada Increases CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Price Target to GBX 550

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of CMC Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

Get CMC Markets alerts:

LON CMCX opened at GBX 483 ($6.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 424.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 384.93. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 164.90 ($2.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.53).

In other CMC Markets news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total value of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.