Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

