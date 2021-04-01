Entain’s (GMVHF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GMVHF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Entain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Entain stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Entain has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

