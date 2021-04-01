Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ELEZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ELEZY stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. Endesa has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

