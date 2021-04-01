ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASMIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASMIY opened at $296.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.28 and a 200 day moving average of $209.79. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $302.00.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

