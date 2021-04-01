Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $5.82. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 128 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 million, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of -4.05.

About Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

