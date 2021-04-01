Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $611.86

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 611.86 ($7.99) and traded as high as GBX 669 ($8.74). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 648 ($8.47), with a volume of 22,225 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 662.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 611.86. The firm has a market cap of £189.15 million and a PE ratio of 66.80.

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

